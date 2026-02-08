MP News: MLA Inaugurates Four Electricity Distribution Points In Aalirajpur | FP photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to streamline power distribution and improve electricity supply in the Jobat Assembly constituency, MLA Sena Mahesh Patel on Sunday inaugurated four new electricity distribution points (DPs) in different areas of Aalirajpur district.

The long-standing problems faced by villagers due to chronic low voltage, frequent power outages and long-distance power lines will now be largely resolved with the commissioning of the distribution points. Once operational, the DPs will ensure regular electricity supply to households and adequate power for timely irrigation, directly benefiting future crops.

The DPs were inaugurated at Bilasha Chowkidar Phalia costing Rs 7.07 lakh, Nehtada-Shivni Phalia (Rs 6.55 lakh), Sindhi-GadariyaPhalia (Rs 6.93 lakh) and Bhanpur Kansiya Phalia (Rs 7.39 lakh).

Block president Arvind Dawar, senior Congress leader Fateh Singh Kachwah, Nehtada Sarpanch Pawan Kachwah and a large number of villagers attended the event. They welcomed the MLA with garlands and expressed gratitude for ongoing development work in the area.

The MLA emphasised her resolve to strengthen basic facilities like electricity, water supply and roads in rural areas, promising continued development work in Jobat Assembly. Villagers appreciated her efforts.