 MP News: MLA Inaugurates Four Electricity Distribution Points In Aalirajpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: MLA Inaugurates Four Electricity Distribution Points In Aalirajpur

MP News: MLA Inaugurates Four Electricity Distribution Points In Aalirajpur

The long-standing problems faced by villagers due to chronic low voltage, frequent power outages and long-distance power lines will now be largely resolved with the commissioning of the distribution points. Once operational, the DPs will ensure regular electricity supply to households and adequate power for timely irrigation, directly benefiting future crops

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 10:43 PM IST
article-image
MP News: MLA Inaugurates Four Electricity Distribution Points In Aalirajpur | FP photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to streamline power distribution and improve electricity supply in the Jobat Assembly constituency, MLA Sena Mahesh Patel on Sunday inaugurated four new electricity distribution points (DPs) in different areas of Aalirajpur district.

In a bid to smoothen the power distribution and supply in the Jobat Assembly constituency, MLA Sena Mahesh Patel inaugurated new electricity Distribution Points in four different areas of the constituency in Aalirajpur district on Sunday.

Read Also
MP News: Intoxicated Men Attack Petrol Pump Employee With Knife After Argument Over Smoking Inside...
article-image

The long-standing problems faced by villagers due to chronic low voltage, frequent power outages and long-distance power lines will now be largely resolved with the commissioning of the distribution points. Once operational, the DPs will ensure regular electricity supply to households and adequate power for timely irrigation, directly benefiting future crops.

The DPs were inaugurated at Bilasha Chowkidar Phalia costing Rs 7.07 lakh, Nehtada-Shivni Phalia (Rs 6.55 lakh), Sindhi-GadariyaPhalia (Rs 6.93 lakh) and Bhanpur Kansiya Phalia (Rs 7.39 lakh).

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Corporator Makarand Narwekar Proposes Congestion Tax In Business Districts To Ease Traffic And Cut Pollution
Mumbai Corporator Makarand Narwekar Proposes Congestion Tax In Business Districts To Ease Traffic And Cut Pollution
Increase Punctuality Of Buses To Boost Revenue: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik
Increase Punctuality Of Buses To Boost Revenue: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik
Indian Team Arrives At Head Coach Gautam Gambhir's Residence For Dinner Ahead Of IND Vs NAM ICC T20 WC26 Clash In Delhi - VIDEO
Indian Team Arrives At Head Coach Gautam Gambhir's Residence For Dinner Ahead Of IND Vs NAM ICC T20 WC26 Clash In Delhi - VIDEO
Pakistani Anchor Does A PCB! Threatens To 'Boycott' After Influencer Iffi Raza Praises Sanju Samson On Live TV; Watch Viral Video
Pakistani Anchor Does A PCB! Threatens To 'Boycott' After Influencer Iffi Raza Praises Sanju Samson On Live TV; Watch Viral Video

Block president Arvind Dawar, senior Congress leader Fateh Singh Kachwah, Nehtada Sarpanch Pawan Kachwah and a large number of villagers attended the event. They welcomed the MLA with garlands and expressed gratitude for ongoing development work in the area.

The MLA emphasised her resolve to strengthen basic facilities like electricity, water supply and roads in rural areas, promising continued development work in Jobat Assembly. Villagers appreciated her efforts.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: MLA Inaugurates Four Electricity Distribution Points In Aalirajpur
MP News: MLA Inaugurates Four Electricity Distribution Points In Aalirajpur
MP News: Ujjain Station Changes Platforms Of 31 Trains From February 10 To Ease Crowd
MP News: Ujjain Station Changes Platforms Of 31 Trains From February 10 To Ease Crowd
Indore News: Gold Mangalsutra Snatched From 60-Year-Old Woman In Broad Daylight In Alot
Indore News: Gold Mangalsutra Snatched From 60-Year-Old Woman In Broad Daylight In Alot
MP News: Two Held With ₹12 Crore MD Drug In Garoth
MP News: Two Held With ₹12 Crore MD Drug In Garoth
Indore’s Trendy Yet Budget Cafés: Good Food, Insta-Friendly Ambience Without Burning A Hole In...
Indore’s Trendy Yet Budget Cafés: Good Food, Insta-Friendly Ambience Without Burning A Hole In...