MP News: Gold Mangalsutra Snatched From 60-Year-Old In Broad Daylight In Alot | FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Three unidentified miscreants snatched a gold mangalsutra from a 60-year-old woman in the Rajendra Marg residential area on Tal–Jaora Road.

The incident occurred around 3:00 pm on Sunday when the elderly woman was standing outside her two-storey house.

According to the victim, Chandabai Khatri (60), was alone at home at the time as other family members, including her husband, were away for work. Three men arrived on a motorcycle, two of whom remained seated on the bike while the third approached her on foot.

The youth first asked her for the address of a person. When she said no such person lived in the area, he engaged her in brief conversation. Taking her off guard, the miscreant snatched the woman’s mangalsutra and fled the scene, where two accomplices were waiting on a motorcycle.

The mangalsutra comprised 20 gold beads and a pendant. After the incident, her neighbours informed the police. Upon receiving the complaint, Alot police registered a case against the unknown miscreants and launched a search operation. Police teams are examining CCTV footage of the area to identify and trace the culprits.