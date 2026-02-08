 MP News: Gold Mangalsutra Snatched From 60-Year-Old In Broad Daylight In Alot
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Gold Mangalsutra Snatched From 60-Year-Old In Broad Daylight In Alot

MP News: Gold Mangalsutra Snatched From 60-Year-Old In Broad Daylight In Alot

The youth first asked her for the address of a person. When she said no such person lived in the area, he engaged her in brief conversation. Taking her off guard, the miscreant snatched the woman’s mangalsutra and fled the scene, where two accomplices were waiting on a motorcycle.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 10:46 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Gold Mangalsutra Snatched From 60-Year-Old In Broad Daylight In Alot | FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Three unidentified miscreants snatched a gold mangalsutra from a 60-year-old woman in the Rajendra Marg residential area on Tal–Jaora Road.

The incident occurred around 3:00 pm on Sunday when the elderly woman was standing outside her two-storey house.

Read Also
Indore News: BJP Yuva Morcha Leader Accused Of Attempted Murder In Rau
article-image

According to the victim, Chandabai Khatri (60), was alone at home at the time as other family members, including her husband, were away for work. Three men arrived on a motorcycle, two of whom remained seated on the bike while the third approached her on foot.

The youth first asked her for the address of a person. When she said no such person lived in the area, he engaged her in brief conversation. Taking her off guard, the miscreant snatched the woman’s mangalsutra and fled the scene, where two accomplices were waiting on a motorcycle.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Sees Overall Drop In Street Crime In 2025, But Snatching Incidents Show Worrying Rise
Mumbai Sees Overall Drop In Street Crime In 2025, But Snatching Incidents Show Worrying Rise
Mumbai News: Worli Residents Oppose BMC’s Helipad Plan At Coastal Road Jetty
Mumbai News: Worli Residents Oppose BMC’s Helipad Plan At Coastal Road Jetty
Mumbai Records Temperatures 4°C Above Normal, Hazy Skies And Moderate AQI Persist Over Weekend
Mumbai Records Temperatures 4°C Above Normal, Hazy Skies And Moderate AQI Persist Over Weekend
GRP Tightens Security To Curb ‘Phatka Gang’ Menace On Suburban Trains
GRP Tightens Security To Curb ‘Phatka Gang’ Menace On Suburban Trains

The mangalsutra comprised 20 gold beads and a pendant. After the incident, her neighbours informed the police. Upon receiving the complaint, Alot police registered a case against the unknown miscreants and launched a search operation. Police teams are examining CCTV footage of the area to identify and trace the culprits.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Gold Mangalsutra Snatched From 60-Year-Old In Broad Daylight In Alot
MP News: Gold Mangalsutra Snatched From 60-Year-Old In Broad Daylight In Alot
MP News: MLA Inaugurates Four Electricity Distribution Points In Aalirajpur
MP News: MLA Inaugurates Four Electricity Distribution Points In Aalirajpur
MP News: Ujjain Station Changes Platforms Of 31 Trains From February 10 To Ease Crowd
MP News: Ujjain Station Changes Platforms Of 31 Trains From February 10 To Ease Crowd
Indore News: Gold Mangalsutra Snatched From 60-Year-Old Woman In Broad Daylight In Alot
Indore News: Gold Mangalsutra Snatched From 60-Year-Old Woman In Broad Daylight In Alot
MP News: Two Held With ₹12 Crore MD Drug In Garoth
MP News: Two Held With ₹12 Crore MD Drug In Garoth