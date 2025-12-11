MP News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Scrap Warehouse At Residential Area In Ratlam |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a scrap warehouse situated at the corner of Ved Vyas Colony on Hat Road here on late Wednesday night. As per reports, the blaze erupted around 12:30 am on Thursday, spread rapidly through the warehouse filled with paper, plastic and glass scrap.

Thick plumes of smoke rose high into the sky and were visible from a considerable distance. According to locals, they heard multiple explosions from inside the warehouse. Panic driven, many locals left their homes in fright.

An FIR has been registered against scrap shop owner Dinesh Solanki. Fire inspector Brajesh Kushwaha said that Municipal Corporation’s investigation found the shop operating without a Fire NOC, despite being located in a densely populated area with high risk to public safety. The shop contained flammable materials and no fire safety measures such as extinguishers had been installed. A case has been registered under Section 287 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

It was later discovered that gas cylinders, both domestic and those used for iron cutting, were stored inside the warehouse. Firefighters managed to remove several cylinders just in time and placed them safely in a building across the road.

By the time locals noticed the growing flames, the fire had already intensified. Fire brigade teams were alerted immediately and within minutes, 25-30 fire tenders from Ratlam and nearby areas rushed to the site.

Despite continuous efforts, the flames repeatedly erupted from different sections of the warehouse. Firefighters worked tirelessly throughout the night to extinguish the fire and fire tenders continued to operate until 3:30 am on Thursday. For safety, electricity supply to Ved Vyas Colony and surrounding areas was shut off due to a transformer situated close to the warehouse.

Police officers including Hat Ki Chowki in-charge Pankaj Rajput and CSP Satyendra Ghanghoria reached the spot to assess the situation. SDOP Sandeep Malviya said that the cause of the fire remains unclear. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.