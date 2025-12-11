 MP News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Scrap Warehouse At Residential Area In Ratlam
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Scrap Warehouse At Residential Area In Ratlam

MP News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Scrap Warehouse At Residential Area In Ratlam

A massive fire broke out at a scrap warehouse situated at the corner of Ved Vyas Colony on Hat Road here on late Wednesday night. As per reports, the blaze erupted around 12:30 am on Thursday, spread rapidly through the warehouse filled with paper, plastic and glass scrap.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 11:23 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Scrap Warehouse At Residential Area In Ratlam |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a scrap warehouse situated at the corner of Ved Vyas Colony on Hat Road here on late Wednesday night. As per reports, the blaze erupted around 12:30 am on Thursday, spread rapidly through the warehouse filled with paper, plastic and glass scrap.

Thick plumes of smoke rose high into the sky and were visible from a considerable distance. According to locals, they heard multiple explosions from inside the warehouse. Panic driven, many locals left their homes in fright.

An FIR has been registered against scrap shop owner Dinesh Solanki. Fire inspector Brajesh Kushwaha said that Municipal Corporation’s investigation found the shop operating without a Fire NOC, despite being located in a densely populated area with high risk to public safety. The shop contained flammable materials and no fire safety measures such as extinguishers had been installed. A case has been registered under Section 287 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Read Also
MP News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Electronics Warehouse In Gwalior; Firefighters Battle For Seven...
article-image

It was later discovered that gas cylinders, both domestic and those used for iron cutting, were stored inside the warehouse. Firefighters managed to remove several cylinders just in time and placed them safely in a building across the road.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: PM Modi Hosts Dinner For NDA MPs, Vows To Work Together To Strengthen India's Development Journey
VIDEO: PM Modi Hosts Dinner For NDA MPs, Vows To Work Together To Strengthen India's Development Journey
PM Modi To Visit Jordan, Ethiopia & Oman Next Week To Boost Bilateral Ties
PM Modi To Visit Jordan, Ethiopia & Oman Next Week To Boost Bilateral Ties
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 11: Tulsi Overhears Noina Confess 'I Love You' To Mihir
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 11: Tulsi Overhears Noina Confess 'I Love You' To Mihir
'Abhishek Can't Always Do It': Suryakumar Yadav Takes Blame On Himself, Shubman Gill After IND Vs SA 2nd T20I Loss
'Abhishek Can't Always Do It': Suryakumar Yadav Takes Blame On Himself, Shubman Gill After IND Vs SA 2nd T20I Loss

By the time locals noticed the growing flames, the fire had already intensified. Fire brigade teams were alerted immediately and within minutes, 25-30 fire tenders from Ratlam and nearby areas rushed to the site.

Despite continuous efforts, the flames repeatedly erupted from different sections of the warehouse. Firefighters worked tirelessly throughout the night to extinguish the fire and fire tenders continued to operate until 3:30 am on Thursday. For safety, electricity supply to Ved Vyas Colony and surrounding areas was shut off due to a transformer situated close to the warehouse.

Police officers including Hat Ki Chowki in-charge Pankaj Rajput and CSP Satyendra Ghanghoria reached the spot to assess the situation. SDOP Sandeep Malviya said that the cause of the fire remains unclear. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Now Madhya Pradesh Is Naxal Free,' Says CM Mohan Yadav After Two LWE Activists Surrendered In...

'Now Madhya Pradesh Is Naxal Free,' Says CM Mohan Yadav After Two LWE Activists Surrendered In...

Indore News: High Court Issues Urgent Directions To Enforce Ban On Chinese Manja

Indore News: High Court Issues Urgent Directions To Enforce Ban On Chinese Manja

MP News: Administrative Reforms Commission To Continue To Work For Two Years

MP News: Administrative Reforms Commission To Continue To Work For Two Years

MP News: 'High Court Preventing SC/STs From Becoming Civil Judges,' Says IAS Santosh Verma’s...

MP News: 'High Court Preventing SC/STs From Becoming Civil Judges,' Says IAS Santosh Verma’s...

MP News: Election Commission Of India Extends SIR Deadline To Dec 18

MP News: Election Commission Of India Extends SIR Deadline To Dec 18