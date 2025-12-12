MP News: 'High Court Preventing SC/STs From Becoming Civil Judges,' Says IAS Santosh Verma’s Controversial Remark

Indore News: Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti Marches In Support Of IAS Verma, Seeks Withdrawal Of Notice |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): President of the MP Anusuchit Jati, Janjati Adhikari and Karmachari Sangh (AJJAKS) and IAS officer Santosh Verma, after a controversial statement on the Brahmin girls, has kicked up a row by making another remark.

This time, Verma’s statement was connected to the court. He said the SC/ST youths were not allowed to become civil judges.

None but the high court is doing it, he said, adding that it is the high court, which is a guarantee to follow the Constitution framed by BR Ambedkar.

The video, which has come to light, was made at a function organised by the AJJAKS.

The SC/ST candidates, who took the examination for civil judges, were not selected, he said, adding that they did not find a suitable candidate.

According to Verma, the youths belonging to the SC/ST community can become IAS and IPS officers, deputy collectors, and DSPs, but they cannot become civil judges.

He wanted to know the special criteria which prevented the SC/ST youths from becoming civil judges.

The students of the SC/ST community qualify for the CLAT and do LLB and LLM and clear various examinations, whose passing marks are above 75%.

Verma wanted to know the criteria that prevented the SC/ST students from getting 50% of marks in the examinations conducted for civil judges.

They give fewer marks in interviews, Verma said, adding that the community’s association with the judiciary is being done away with.

If the SC/ST candidates cannot become civil judges, they will never be the high court judges, he said.

‘This is our last generation. It is our duty to fight,’’ he said.

This is the third controversial statement that Verma has made in the past three days.

Earlier, he said the reservation should continue until the Brahmins give the hands of their daughters to his sons or make relations.

Afterwards, he made another statement in which he said how many Santosh Vermas they would kill because every house had a Santosh Verma.

Govt acts on petty issues, but keeps mum on Santosh Verma

The state government acts against officers on petty issues. When IAS officer Kishore Kanyal told a truck driver, ‘'Tumarhi aukat kya hai? (What is your social status),’’ he was removed.

Action has been taken against such officers as did not have direct connections with the issues.

When an SDM told a woman to tie his shoelaces, he was also removed.

On the contrary, the government is yet to act against Verma for his objectionable remarks.

Statements unacceptable, action to be taken: CM

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said Santosh Verma’s statement is unacceptable. He said action to be taken against Verma would soon be evident. If someone says something wrong or does anything unlawful, they would face the music. Yadav made the statement in an interview with a newspaper.