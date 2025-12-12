 MP News: Election Commission Of India Extends SIR Deadline To Dec 18
Election Commission of India has revised the schedule for Special Intensive Review (SIR) of electoral rolls in Madhya Pradesh, extending the deadline to December 18. Earlier, December 11 was fixed as the last date for submitting enumeration forms.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Election Commission of India has revised the schedule for Special Intensive Review (SIR) of electoral rolls in Madhya Pradesh, extending the deadline to December 18.

Earlier, December 11 was fixed as the last date for submitting enumeration forms.

Joint Chief Electoral Officer RP Singh Jadon told Free Press that extending the SIR period will help complete remaining work in proper order.

Sources in Chief Electoral Office said BLOs had worked hard to meet the earlier deadline, and most tasks were completed accordingly. ECI wants to ensure no voter is left out during SIR and that voter lists remain error-free, which is believed to be the reason behind extending the date.

