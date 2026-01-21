MP News: Mandsaur Tops State In Maternal, Child Mortality Control | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Mandsaur district has achieved the top position in Madhya Pradesh in maternal mortality control, child mortality control and Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) management, said officials.

The achievement was highlighted during a Collector–Commissioner Conference review held via video conferencing on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Anurag Jain through NIC.

During the review, the progress of various health and nutrition-related programmes across the state was assessed. In child mortality control, Mandsaur district recorded an outstanding success rate of 99.5%, while achieving 100% success in maternal

mortality control. The district also secured first place in the state for NCD control rate, emerging as a leader in overall health indicators.

The video conference was attended at the Mandsaur NIC centre by Collector Aditi Garg, Additional Collector Ekta Jaiswal, District Panchayat CEO Anukul Jain, SP Vinod Kumar Meena and senior officials from the health department and other concerned departments.

Collector Aditi Garg said that “timely and accurate reporting of every maternal and infant death is ensured in the district. Each case is thoroughly reviewed at institutional and community levels, followed by monthly district-level review meetings to take corrective measures.”

“Effective coordination among the Health Department, Women and Child Development Department and allied agencies has significantly improved the quality of health services, resulting in sustained control over maternal and child mortality,” she added.