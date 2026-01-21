MP News: ‘Highly Irresponsible’; BJP, Congress Leaders Slam MP’s Absence In Manasa In Neemuch | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): As Manasa and parts of Neemuch reel under a Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) outbreak, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have questioned the absence of the party’s local MP Sudhir Gupta in the crisis-hit district.

So far, at least 17 GBS cases have been reported from Manasa and Neemuch city.

BJP Kushabhau Thackeray Mandal social media in-charge and ward 2 councillor representative Dinesh Rathore said that despite a major tragedy in Manasa, MP Sudhir Gupta neither spoke nor visited the public and expressed condolences.

Former district Congress president Chandrashekhar Paliwal termed Gupta’s absence from the district “highly irresponsible”. Terming his absence shameful, he said that despite strong electoral support from Manasa, Gupta failed to visit the town at the time of crisis.

Attempts to reach Gupta by the Free Press correspondent failed as he did not pick up the call.

Manasa BJP MLA Madhav Maru said that the MP might have been travelling or attending another event, which is why he couldn't come. He added that he was unaware of the trolling on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, Gupta’s absence from Neemuch has triggered widespread discussions on social media platforms. Online platforms are flooded with critical and satirical posts questioning the MP’s silence and non- appearance in the matter. In one such post, a reward of Rs 15 lakh was announced for anyone who can locate the MP. Some asked whether public representatives are only visible during elections and

disappear in times of crisis.