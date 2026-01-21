 MP News: ‘Highly Irresponsible’; BJP, Congress Leaders Slam MP’s Absence In Manasa In Neemuch
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: ‘Highly Irresponsible’; BJP, Congress Leaders Slam MP’s Absence In Manasa In Neemuch

MP News: ‘Highly Irresponsible’; BJP, Congress Leaders Slam MP’s Absence In Manasa In Neemuch

Meanwhile, Gupta’s absence from Neemuch has triggered widespread discussions on social media platforms. Online platforms are flooded with critical and satirical posts questioning the MP’s silence and non-appearance in the matter. In one such post, a reward of Rs 15 lakh was announced for anyone who can locate the MP. Some asked whether public representatives are only visible during elections and

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 11:20 PM IST
article-image
MP News: ‘Highly Irresponsible’; BJP, Congress Leaders Slam MP’s Absence In Manasa In Neemuch | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): As Manasa and parts of Neemuch reel under a Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) outbreak, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have questioned the absence of the party’s local MP Sudhir Gupta in the crisis-hit district.

So far, at least 17 GBS cases have been reported from Manasa and Neemuch city. 

BJP Kushabhau Thackeray Mandal social media in-charge and ward 2 councillor representative Dinesh Rathore said that despite a major tragedy in Manasa, MP Sudhir Gupta neither spoke nor visited the public and expressed condolences.

Read Also
Indore News: Trader Duped Of ₹1.04 Crore On Promise Of High Returns In Forex Trading
article-image

Former district Congress president Chandrashekhar Paliwal termed Gupta’s absence from the district “highly irresponsible”. Terming his absence shameful, he said that despite strong electoral support from Manasa, Gupta failed to visit the town at the time of crisis.

FPJ Shorts
CM Devendra Fadnavis To Unfurl Tricolour On Republic Day As Governor Acharya Devvrat Handles Dual Charge In Maharashtra And Gujarat
CM Devendra Fadnavis To Unfurl Tricolour On Republic Day As Governor Acharya Devvrat Handles Dual Charge In Maharashtra And Gujarat
Western Railway Announces Three Pairs Of Weekly Superfast Special Trains To Clear Passenger Rush on Key Routes
Western Railway Announces Three Pairs Of Weekly Superfast Special Trains To Clear Passenger Rush on Key Routes
Central Railway Honours 98 Employees, Bhusaval & Nagpur Divisions Bag Overall Efficiency Shield At 70th Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar
Central Railway Honours 98 Employees, Bhusaval & Nagpur Divisions Bag Overall Efficiency Shield At 70th Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar
NMMC Hosts Cultural, Literary Events To Celebrate Marathi Language Conservation Fortnight In Navi Mumbai
NMMC Hosts Cultural, Literary Events To Celebrate Marathi Language Conservation Fortnight In Navi Mumbai

Attempts to reach Gupta by the Free Press correspondent failed as he did not pick up the call.

Manasa BJP MLA Madhav Maru said that the MP might have been travelling or attending another event, which is why he couldn't come. He added that he was unaware of the trolling on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, Gupta’s absence from Neemuch has triggered widespread discussions on social media platforms. Online platforms are flooded with critical and satirical posts questioning the MP’s silence and non- appearance in the matter. In one such post, a reward of Rs 15 lakh was announced for anyone who can locate the MP. Some asked whether public representatives are only visible during elections and

disappear in times of crisis.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: ‘Highly Irresponsible’; BJP, Congress Leaders Slam MP’s Absence In Manasa In Neemuch
MP News: ‘Highly Irresponsible’; BJP, Congress Leaders Slam MP’s Absence In Manasa In Neemuch
Indore News: Relative Sends Love Letters And Burnt Photos To Halt Woman’s Marriage, Arrested
Indore News: Relative Sends Love Letters And Burnt Photos To Halt Woman’s Marriage, Arrested
Indore News: Railway Users Body Demands Overnight Indore–Jodhpur Train
Indore News: Railway Users Body Demands Overnight Indore–Jodhpur Train
Indore News: Pill Endoscopy May Transform Disease Diagnosis By 2040
Indore News: Pill Endoscopy May Transform Disease Diagnosis By 2040
MP News: Mandsaur Tops State In Maternal, Child Mortality Control
MP News: Mandsaur Tops State In Maternal, Child Mortality Control