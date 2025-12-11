MP News: Man Convicted For Raping Disabled Stepdaughter In Dhar | Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The Dhar court on Thursday awarded man a lifer for repeatedly raping his mentally disabled stepdaughter. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the accused. The repeated sexual assault resulted in her becoming pregnant and giving birth to a child.

As per reports, the case emerged on December 3, 2020. The Administrator of Forest Staff Centre, Dhar and Naugaon Police Station filed a written application stating that the complainant had been raped and was not disclosing the true name of the accused.

The victim, whose mental capacity matched that of a four-year-old despite being 22 years old, gave birth to a child on December 9, 2023. DNA testing conducted by police identified the accused, Maru alias Naru alias Narayan.

According to evidences, he had exploited his position as the victim's stepfather to establish physical relations with her during visits to her mother's home.

During trial at Dhar's Second Additional Sessions Court, additional public prosecutor Sharad Kumar Purohit presented testimony from 30 witnesses, including the victim's sister, local councillor and psychiatrist. The victim identified her stepfather in court. She said that her stepfather raped her three times.

The court condemned the crime as not merely individual but social, noting the accused violated his duty to protect someone incapable of self-care. The newborn son now depends on social services. Compensation for the victim was approved under the Crime Victim Compensation Scheme.