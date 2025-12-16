 MP News: Indore's Riddhi Agrawal Emerges As State Topper In CLAT
MP News: Indore's Riddhi Agrawal Emerges As State Topper In CLAT

Indore lass Riddhi Agrawal was state topper in the State in Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026. She brought pride to Madhya Pradesh by securing All India Rank (AIR) 6 and All India Women Rank 2. Bhopal lad Parth Jedhe, who secured Madhya Pradesh Rank 2, secured AIR 11.

Staff Reporter Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 11:45 PM IST
MP News: Indore's Riddhi Agrawal Emerges As State Topper In CLAT

The CLAT 2026 results, which were declared on Tuesday by Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs), once again highlighted Indore’s strong presence among the country’s top law aspirants.

CLAT is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admission to 26 National Law Universities across India. Riddhi prepared for the exam over a span of two years, diligently balancing her CLAT preparation alongside her Class 11 and 12 academic studies.

Along with Riddhi, several other students from Indore delivered commendable performances. Mustafa Khan secured AIR 55 (Madhya Pradesh Rank 4), while Utprabh Gautam achieved AIR 199 and Sabhya Dhaka secured AIR 234. Other successful candidates from the city include Arhan Syyed (AIR 404), Ananya Sharma (AIR 362), Aditya Sisodiya (AIR 759), Yatharth Sharma (AIR 776), Srijan Shukla (AIR 847), Eshika Tripathi (AIR 861), Harsh Tiwari (AIR 942) and Suhani Chawla (AIR 1035), reinforcing Indore’s growing stature as a strong centre for CLAT preparation.

