Indore News: Two Injured In Cylinder Blast During Welding On Sanwer Road

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two men got critically injured after a fire broke out at the firecracker godown on Sanwer Road on Tuesday. It is said that the flames spread during the welding work near the godown. The police are trying to know the exact reason behind the incident.

According to fire brigade SI BS Hudda, the incident took place near Shrikrishna Avenue Township opposite to jail on Sanwer Road around 12.15 pm.

Two persons named Lal Singh and Sarfaraz were busy in welding work at their shop when the flames started and the gas cylinder exploded due to which they got injured and received burns. The flames further spread to the firecracker godown near the spot and gutted the godown.

Hudda said that some firecrackers stored in the godown exploded due to which the residents of nearby townships panicked for some time. The injured persons are undergoing treatment in a city hospital and their condition is stated to be out of danger.

Fire fighters had to use more than 6000 litres of water to extinguish the flames completely. Police are also gathering information about the godown owner, who had kept the fire brigade there.