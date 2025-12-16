 Indore News: Two Injured In Cylinder Blast During Welding On Sanwer Road
Two men got critically injured after a fire broke out at the firecracker godown on Sanwer Road on Tuesday. It is said that the flames spread during the welding work near the godown. The police are trying to know the exact reason behind the incident. According to fire brigade SI BS Hudda, the incident took place near Shrikrishna Avenue Township opposite to jail on Sanwer Road around 12.15 pm.

Updated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 11:59 PM IST
Fire fighters had to use more than 6000 litres of water to extinguish the flames completely. Police are also gathering information about the godown owner, who had kept the fire brigade there.

