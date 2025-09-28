MP News: IIT Indore To Spend ₹625 Cr On Infra Expansion; Foundation Stone Laid For Project |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Technology Indore is going to spend a whopping Rs 624.57 crore on major infrastructure expansion project under the capacity enhancement scheme.

The foundation stone for the project was virtually laid by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, via video conference from Odisha.

State’s water resources minister Tulsi Silawat attended the ceremony held at IIT Indore.

The expansion project, sanctioned through Higher Education Financing Agency, of Rs 624.57 crore under Phase III infrastructure development, includes the construction of state-of-the-art Academic Buildings, Residential Facilities and Common & Utility Services, as well as procurement of advanced equipment. Key projects include the Academic PODs, Lecture Hall Complex, Industrial Research Park, Department of Design, Residential Complex, Student Activity Centre and Visitors’ Hostel.

Addressing the gathering, Silawat, said, “It is a matter of pride for Madhya Pradesh that IIT Indore is expanding its capabilities with such visionary projects. The new infrastructure will provide better opportunities for students and researchers and will also contribute to the overall development of the state. I also appreciate IIT Indore’s efforts for mapping the over 1000 km length of the Narmada River basin in Madhya Pradesh and for water conservation on the campus, which has resulted in an increase in the groundwater level in the surrounding area.

“Furthermore, keeping in mind the upcoming Kumbh Mela 2028, it is also working on the rejuvenation of the Kanhar and Gambhir rivers, ensuring that devotees have access to clean and pure water of the Kshipra River. IIT Indore has revamped its teaching and learning methodologies in line with the spirit of the New Education Policy 2020 and has launched new courses in multidisciplinary areas of research. The Madhya Pradesh government is fully prepared to support IIT Indore on its journey towards excellence.”

Hailing the institute, the minister stated he was informed that IIT Indore has developed 9 water conservation units on its campus for rainwater harvesting, wildlife conservation and biodiversity enhancement.

Silawat said that the state government has undertaken numerous initiatives in water management, irrigation systems and ensuring access to clean drinking water in rural areas.

“To further enhance the success of these efforts, we need new technologies and innovations. I urge the students and researchers at IIT Indore to develop ‘sustainable and practical solutions.’ These could include water conservation devices, smart sensors, or environmentally friendly new technologies,” he added.

The event was attended by IIT Indore director Prof Suhas Joshi; dean Prof Pankaj Sagdeo, registrar Siba Prasad Hota along with faculty members, students, staff and their family members.