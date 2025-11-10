 MP News: GRP Indore To Launch ‘Humari Sawari, Bharose Wali’ For Safer Rides From November 14
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 07:24 PM IST
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To make travel safer and help people at railway stations, the Government Railway Police (GRP) Indore is starting two new campaigns from November 14, ‘Hamari Sawari, Bharose Wali’ and ‘Patri Ki Pathshala’.

Under ‘Hamari Sawari, Bharose Wali’, GRP has made a digital record of auto-rickshaw drivers who operate from railway stations.

Every registered auto will have a QR code sticker on it. Passengers can scan this code to see the driver’s name, photo, mobile number, and vehicle details on their phone.

According to Rail SP Padmavilochan Shukla, this step will make travel safer and more transparent. Often, passengers arriving from outside the city face problems or lose belongings but lack information about the driver.

With this system, they will know who they are travelling with and can easily seek help from police in case of any dispute or safety issue. The move will also protect honest drivers from false complaints.

About 'Patri Ki Pathshala'

Along with this, GRP is starting ‘Patri Ki Pathshala’, a small education drive for children seen begging or working near railway stations.

Through stories, games, and safety lessons, police will teach them about rail safety, moral values, and good habits, and help connect them to schools and care centres.

Both efforts aim to make travel safer and bring positive change in the lives of people around railway stations.

