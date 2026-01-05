 MP News: Grand Nimbark Gate Unveiled In Sendhwa
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 08:38 PM IST
Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A grand “Nimbark Dwar,” constructed by the Sendhwa Municipal Council was formally inaugurated on Monday afternoon at Peepaldhar near Chhoti Bijasan on the Old AB Road.

It connects the town to National Highway No 3. The ceremonial inauguration was performed by Jagadguru Nimbarkacharya Shyam Sharan Devacharya Maharaj, marking a significant moment for the city.

The inauguration ceremony was organised by the municipal council on the auspicious occasion of the Nikunj Leela Pravesh Tithi of revered saint Sarveshwar Sharan Devacharya of the Nimbark tradition.

CMO Madhu Chaudhary informed that the gateway has been constructed at a cost of Rs 1 crore using special red stone sourced from Rajasthan, with intricate Rajasthani-style carvings done by skilled artisans. Decorative lighting has also been installed ensuring the gateway remains illuminated at night.

Religious rituals, including Swasti Vachan, were performed before unveiling the inscription plaque.

Municipal Council President Basanti Bai Yadav, BJP leader Sanjay Yadav, Vice President Mohan Joshi, former BJP district president S. Veera Swamy, former municipal president Arun Chaudhary, CMO Madhu Chaudhary, councillors, officials and a large number of citizens were present.

