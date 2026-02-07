 MP News: Ex-Badminton Player, Now Postmaster, Held For Ladli Lakshmi Fund Scam In Dhar
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 09:27 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Ex-Badminton Player, Now Postmaster, Held For Ladli Lakshmi Fund Scam In Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A major financial scam has surfaced at the Head Post Office in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, severely eroding public confidence in the postal savings system.

According to police officials, Postmaster Kunal Makwana, along with Deputy Postmaster Nirmalsingh Pawar and Postal Assistant Mepalsingh Gundiya, allegedly embezzled around Rs 35 lakh from customer deposits. 

The misappropriated funds include about Rs 6.19 lakh from the Ladli Lakshmi Yojana, a government scheme aimed at supporting girls, and roughly Rs 23 lakh from fixed deposits of post office customers, police officials said. 

Accounts were fraudulently opened in the names of 56 other individuals, and the cash deposited by these people was pocketed by the accused. A departmental inquiry by the Postal Department confirmed their guilt, leading to the suspension of all three.

A case has been registered at Naogaon police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including provisions 316 (5), 318 (4) BNS, 2023 (420, 409 of IPC) equivalent to cheating and criminal breach of trust. 

Makwana, the main accused, was a former national-level badminton player and an Eklavya Awardee. He secured his government job through the sports quota 

