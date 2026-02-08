Indore News: Traders Pinpoint Causes Of Rajwada Traffic Chaos; Police Promise Action | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traders raised concerns over traffic congestion, illegal parking and encroachments in the busy Rajwada market area during a meeting with senior police and civic officials on Saturday.

Acting on these issues, authorities issued clear directions to improve traffic flow and parking management.

The meeting, held under instructions from Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar Singh, was chaired by DCP Rajesh Kumar Tripathi, in charge of traffic management. Representatives from Sarafa Association, Sitlamata Bazar, Bartan Bazar, Kapda Bazar, Ada Bazar, Khajuri Bazar, book traders and residents’ associations participated.

Senior officials present included Additional DCP Naresh Kumar Annotia, ACP Supriya Chaudhary, traffic control room in-charge Radha Yadav and Sarafa police station in-charge Rajkumar Litoria.

Traders complained that passenger auto-rickshaws carrying goods, parked handcarts and rickshaws in market lanes, unchecked e-rickshaw movement, illegal parking and roadside encroachments were major reasons for daily congestion. Following discussions, officials and traders jointly inspected key roads and parking spots to assess the situation.

Based on suggestions, DCP Tripathi directed continuous communication with traders via a dedicated WhatsApp group to address issues promptly. Weekly review meetings with trader associations will monitor progress.

Strict action will target auto-rickshaws carrying goods, vehicles parked in no-parking zones, and those violating white-line parking outside shops. Joint enforcement drives by the municipal corporation, traffic police and local police will remove encroachments and roadside obstructions. Officials said coordinated action with traders’ support will improve traffic movement and parking in Rajwada.

Key Suggestions

Prohibit goods-carrying passenger auto-rickshaws in market lanes.

Remove handcarts, e-rickshaws and illegally parked vehicles obstructing traffic.

Conduct joint enforcement drives by police and municipal authorities.

Maintain continuous trader communication via WhatsApp.

Hold weekly review meetings with trader associations.

Monitor white-line parking compliance outside shops.

Clear roadside encroachments to widen lanes.