MP News: Elderly Residents Urge Action Over Delay In Senior Citizen Cards In Jaora | FP Photo

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Shri Shwetambar Jain Senior Citizens’ Service Committe in Jaora on Tuesday submitted a written application to the district administration seeking immediate action over the delay in issuance of Senior Citizen Cards to eligible citiens.

The card enables elderly citizens to avail benefits provided by the central government.

The committee submitted the application, which was addressed to Ratlam collector, to Jaora SDO Sunil Jaiswal.

Voicing their concerns, the committee said that Senior Citizen Cards should be issued as per central government guidelines so that eligible citizens can access welfare schemes, health facilities, travel concessions and other social security benefits.

Committee secretary Rajkumar Haran said that all members of the organisation are senior citizens who have been waiting for a long time for their cards. He assured that Aadhaar cards, photographs and the complete membership list can be submitted promptly if directed by the administration.

The application also mentioned that on January 19, 2026, a delegation led by committee president Abhay Surana met the SDO (revenue) and held discussions on the issue. The committee warned that continued delays are depriving senior citizens of essential benefits.

President Abhay Surana urged the district administration to issue clear instructions and initiate the card issuance process without further delay. Senior members including Anandilal Sanghvi, Nemichand Jain, Prakashchand Sanghvi, Anil Dhariwal, Shikhar Chand Jain and others were present.