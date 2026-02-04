 MP News: Awareness Programmes, Pledges At Schools Mark World Cancer Day In Ratlam
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 08:32 PM IST
MP News: Awareness Programmes, Pledges At Schools Mark World Cancer Day In Ratlam | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Several schools in Ratlam district organized awareness programmes to educate students about cancer and its prevention on occasion of the World Cancer Day, which was observed on Wednesday.

Madhya Pradesh Cancer Control Society’s Ratlam unit conducted programmes in schools and at Sanjeevani Clinic to spread awareness about cancer prevention and distributed posters highlighting the dangers of tobacco and gutka.

Eminent litterateur Pradeep Singh Rao, while addressing the students, said that by 2025 more than 1 lakh cancer cases had been reported in Madhya Pradesh, including over 43,000 men and around 43,400 women. He added that nearly 4,946 new cancer cases are being added every year in the state.

Students at the Government CM Rise Sandeepani Higher Secondary School and Vinoba Middle School, took a pledge to remain alert against tobacco use and work towards preventing its spread in society.

Society’s member Ashok Agarwal informed that calendars, posters and books on cancer control were presented to school officials Gajendra Singh Rathore, Kapil Mishra and Kavita Verma.

Agarwal and Rao also announced that they will soon publish a national-level guidebook on cancer awareness and prevention.

