Indore News: 13-Year-Old Girl Ends Life By Hanging Herself | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling at her place in the Azad Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

She was alone at the time of the incident and no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

According to the police, the deceased identified as Prachi, a class VIII student from a city school, was found hanging at her place by one of her family members on Tuesday evening. Later the parents were informed about the incident.

She was rushed to the hospital but she could not be saved. Azad Nagar police station staff also investigated the spot. However, no suicide note was recovered from the spot. Sources claimed that Prachi had not been attending school for the past month due to health issues and had resumed school only four days ago. The statements of her family members are being recorded to know the reason behind her suicide.

Accident victim dies during treatment

A man, who got critically injured in a road accident in the Lasudia area, succumbed to his injuries in a city hospital late on Tuesday.

According to the police, the deceased identified as Neeraj Jain (47), a resident of Bajrang Nagar area was returning home from his job when his bike was hit by an unidentified vehicle in the Lasudia area on February 1.

He was critically injured and was undergoing treatment in a city hospital. Police said that his statement could not be recorded as his condition was critical so the information about the vehicle could not be gathered. The CCTVs of the area are being examined to identify the vehicle and its errant driver. Also, the information is being gathered from near the spot.

Man arrested while carrying liquor illegally

The State Excise Department arrested a man while he was illegally carrying country liquor on his two-wheeler vehicle. During patrolling in Kachhi Mohalla circle, the team stopped a suspicious two-wheeler.

On checking, three cartons of liquor were found hidden in the front space of the vehicle. The search revealed 150 quarters of country made liquor. A total of 27 bulk litres of liquor was seized by the team.

The two-wheeler vehicle was also seized and the accused Rahul Singh of Kulkarni Ka Bhatta area was arrested on the spot. A case has been registered against him. The value of the seized liquor and vehicle is estimated at around Rs 79,750. Excise officials are now investigating the source of the liquor and the delivery network involved.