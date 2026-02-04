 MP News: 2 From Susner Detained After Raid At Rajasthan Illegal Drug Factory
Jhalawar SP Amit Budania said on Wednesday that police raided an illegal drug factory operating in the Machalpur area of ​​Rajgarh district in Rajasthan, from where several pieces of equipment and suspected materials were recovered. The Agar and Rajgarh police also coordinated with the Rajasthan police in this entire operation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 08:44 PM IST
MP News: 2 From Susner Detained After Raid At Rajasthan Illegal Drug Factory | FP Photo

Susner (Madhya Pradesh): Rajasthan Police raided an illegal drug manufacturing factory and detained two persons native to Susner town of Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday.

As per reports, the main accused were identified as Jaynarayan alias Mammu of Chhavni Agar and his associate Ramlal of Susner. They were arrested in connection with the seizure of 320.72 kg of suspected chemicals allegedly used for narcotics production.

Earlier, three other individuals identified as Deepak Brahmin, Jitendra Singh and Shailendra Vilala were arrested in Jhalrapatan in the case. So far, five persons have been arrested and three vehicles have been seized, in connection with the case.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the chemicals were procured from Maharashtra and were intended for use in the manufacture of MDMA (ecstasy).

A case was registered under the NDPS Act and the accused are being interrogated to ascertain the whereabouts of other members of the gang.

