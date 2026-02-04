 MP News: Construction At Composting Plant Halted Over Irregularities In ALot
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 08:36 PM IST
Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Construction at a composting plant in Alot was halted on Tuesday shortly after Municipal Council president Mamta Vimal Jain filed a complaint with the Executive Engineer of the Urban Administration and Development Department, Ujjain, while alleging the use of substandard materials and poor workmanship in the construction of the plant under Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0.

In a written complaint filed on Tuesday, Jain claimed that local residents had informed her about irregularities in the construction work being carried out at the Ward No 12 Ramsingh Darbar Road in Alot trenching ground. Acting on these complaints, she personally inspected the site and found the quality of work to be far below prescribed standards.

During the inspection, it was discovered that instead of 10 mm reinforcement bars at 6-inch intervals, 8 mm bars were used at 15–18-inch intervals. PCC thickness was reduced from the prescribed 4 inches to 2 inches, while RCC thickness was only 5–6 inches instead of 8 inches, she alleged in the letter.

The sheet metal sheds were also of inferior quality and no mix design was prepared. She further alleged that the construction was not being executed as per the approved design and technical specifications.

The council president also talked to Collector Misha Singh and made her aware of the situation. Following collector’s orders, Tehsildar Pankaj Pawaiya also inspected the site.

Following the inspection, the CMO and sub-engineer were verbally instructed to examine the quality of work and initiate action. The construction work was stopped immediately. Jain demanded an immediate technical inspection and strict action against those responsible.

