MP News: Court Sentences Man To Five Years In Jail For Smuggling Poppy Husk In Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A special court in Mandsaur on Friday sentenced a man to five years of rigorous imprisonment for smuggling poppy husk and ordered him to pay a fine of Rs 50,000.

The court convicted accused Mangilal Bhuria, a resident of Jharadabar in Meghnagar tehsil of Jhabua district, for illegal possession and trafficking of narcotics under Sections 8/15 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

According to Assistant District Prosecution Officer Balram Saulanki, on July 17, 2007, Bhavgarh police received a tip-off that a man was travelling towards Dhandhaura Phanta with poppy husk.

Acting on the information, ASI CS Upadhyay set up a checkpoint and intercepted Mangilal. During the search, police recovered 31 kg of poppy husk from a black bag and a fertilizer sack he was carrying. The contraband was seized on the spot, and Mangilal was arrested.

After the investigation, a chargesheet was filed before the special NDPS Court. Based on evidence, the court sentenced him to five years of rigorous imprisonment. The case was presented by Special Public Prosecutor BS Thakur.