 Indore News: Indians Must Understand Ideological Divide. Says Author Anupam Mishra
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Indians Must Understand Ideological Divide. Says Author Anupam Mishra

Indore News: Indians Must Understand Ideological Divide. Says Author Anupam Mishra

Mishra also observed that Bollywood and popular OTT platforms are presenting new narratives that directly influence public opinion. History textbooks, he said, play a crucial role as they shape the thinking of generations. He emphasized the need for a strong and active information dissemination system in the country.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 12:15 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Indians Must Understand Ideological Divide. Says Author Anupam Mishra | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the second day of the Narmada Sahitya Manthan, intellectuals, writers and thinkers shared their perspectives on contemporary issues. Renowned columnist and author Anupam Mishra spoke on the topic, “Narrative is the Reality: From Gaza to Kashmir.”

Mishra said that in today’s world, narrative shapes perception, and perception is extremely powerful. What is repeatedly shown and heard gradually becomes society’s accepted perspective and eventually turns into a habit.

Read Also
Indore: Congress ignored tribal icons like Tantya Bhil and glorified only Nehru-Gandhi family, says...
article-image

Referring to Gaza, he said a specific narrative has been constructed through which the world has begun to interpret events. The challenge, he noted, is that such narratives are often framed in a way that prevents common people from understanding what is actually happening on the ground.

He added that the weakness of India’s own narrative is becoming a serious concern. In recent years, attempts have been made to re-establish ideas such as the Aryan invasion theory, which, according to him, have ideologically divided the country.

FPJ Shorts
Sunetra Pawar Sworn In As Maharashtra Deputy CM, Exposes Growing Fault Lines In Pawar Family
Sunetra Pawar Sworn In As Maharashtra Deputy CM, Exposes Growing Fault Lines In Pawar Family
TISS Students Protest Ahead Of February 6 Council Elections Over Alleged Weakening Of Representation
TISS Students Protest Ahead Of February 6 Council Elections Over Alleged Weakening Of Representation
Time And Tide Dominates Dr S C Jain Sprinters’ Championship With Stunning Tenth Straight Win At Mahalaxmi Racecourse
Time And Tide Dominates Dr S C Jain Sprinters’ Championship With Stunning Tenth Straight Win At Mahalaxmi Racecourse
Villoo C Poonawalla Indian Derby Set For Classic Clash As Oaks, Guineas And Gold Cup Champions Converge At Mahalaxmi
Villoo C Poonawalla Indian Derby Set For Classic Clash As Oaks, Guineas And Gold Cup Champions Converge At Mahalaxmi

He pointed out that Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar had clearly stated that all Indians are fundamentally one, but this assertion was suppressed for a long time. Today, he stressed, Indians must understand the ideological divisions being created around them.

Mishra also observed that Bollywood and popular OTT platforms are presenting new narratives that directly influence public opinion. History textbooks, he said, play a crucial role as they shape the thinking of generations.

He emphasised the need for a strong and active information dissemination system in the country. According to him, the positive work being done by the government is not being effectively communicated to society, resulting in the absence of a strong and positive narrative.

Mishra urged people to remain vigilant, read widely, understand facts independently, and distinguish between perception and reality in today’s virtual world. He also stressed the importance of educating children about this subject.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Pushp Shakti Vihar Plunged Into Darkness, Safety At Risk In Susner
MP News: Pushp Shakti Vihar Plunged Into Darkness, Safety At Risk In Susner
Indore News: Indians Must Understand Ideological Divide. Says Author Anupam Mishra
Indore News: Indians Must Understand Ideological Divide. Says Author Anupam Mishra
MP News: Riveting Stories, With Inspiring Journeys, Curtains Down On Sitamau Literature Festival
MP News: Riveting Stories, With Inspiring Journeys, Curtains Down On Sitamau Literature Festival
Indore News: Man Loses ₹4.33 lakh After Receiving Money Credit message
Indore News: Man Loses ₹4.33 lakh After Receiving Money Credit message
Indore News: EOW Files FIR Against Businessman, Former Bank Officials In
Indore News: EOW Files FIR Against Businessman, Former Bank Officials In