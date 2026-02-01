Indore News: Indians Must Understand Ideological Divide. Says Author Anupam Mishra | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the second day of the Narmada Sahitya Manthan, intellectuals, writers and thinkers shared their perspectives on contemporary issues. Renowned columnist and author Anupam Mishra spoke on the topic, “Narrative is the Reality: From Gaza to Kashmir.”

Mishra said that in today’s world, narrative shapes perception, and perception is extremely powerful. What is repeatedly shown and heard gradually becomes society’s accepted perspective and eventually turns into a habit.

Referring to Gaza, he said a specific narrative has been constructed through which the world has begun to interpret events. The challenge, he noted, is that such narratives are often framed in a way that prevents common people from understanding what is actually happening on the ground.

He added that the weakness of India’s own narrative is becoming a serious concern. In recent years, attempts have been made to re-establish ideas such as the Aryan invasion theory, which, according to him, have ideologically divided the country.

He pointed out that Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar had clearly stated that all Indians are fundamentally one, but this assertion was suppressed for a long time. Today, he stressed, Indians must understand the ideological divisions being created around them.

Mishra also observed that Bollywood and popular OTT platforms are presenting new narratives that directly influence public opinion. History textbooks, he said, play a crucial role as they shape the thinking of generations.

He emphasised the need for a strong and active information dissemination system in the country. According to him, the positive work being done by the government is not being effectively communicated to society, resulting in the absence of a strong and positive narrative.

Mishra urged people to remain vigilant, read widely, understand facts independently, and distinguish between perception and reality in today’s virtual world. He also stressed the importance of educating children about this subject.