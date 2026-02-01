 Indore News: IIT Indore Celebrates Roots, Strengthens Lifelong Bonds
Indore News: IIT Indore Celebrates Roots, Strengthens Lifelong Bonds

Updated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 12:08 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: IIT Indore Celebrates Roots, Strengthens Lifelong Bonds

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Technology Indore is hosting Magnum Opus 2026, its annual alumni fest, as a celebration of shared roots, evolving journeys and enduring connections.

Organised by the Office of Alumni and Corporate Relations, IIT Indore from January 30 to February 1, 2026, the event is themed “Roots and Routes”, reflecting a return to common beginnings while exploring new avenues of collaboration, mentorship, and collective progress.

Magnum Opus 2026 envisions the alumni meet as a platform that goes beyond reunion and nostalgia. It seeks to strengthen the lifelong relationship between alumni and the Institute by fostering meaningful engagement across generations, disciplines, and geographies.

The alumni meet aims to serve as a bridge -- connecting experience with aspiration, tradition with innovation, and institutional values with global impact -- thereby enabling alumni to actively contribute to IIT Indore’s academic, research, and societal mission.

The programme is designed to bring together alumni from diverse professional backgrounds including industry, academia, research, entrepreneurship, startups, and public service.

Through a blend of intellectual discourse, experiential showcases, cultural celebrations, and informal interactions, Magnum Opus 2026 highlights the Institute’s growth while recognising the achievements of its alumni community.

Key engagements include an Under 25 Summit, that encourages dialogue with the next generation, a Tech Expo and Campus Tour, showcasing academic and infrastructural advancements, and speaker sessions accompanied by an inauguration program and panel discussion centred on innovation, leadership, and the evolving role of alumni in shaping institutional and national progress.

The celebrations culminate in cultural performances, a felicitation ceremony honouring distinguished alumni contributions, and a gala evening designed to rekindle campus memories.

The panel discussion will feature eminent alumni and faculty members, including Yadnesh Patil, co-founder & CTO, VouchrIt; Rajat Chourasia, scientist/engineer, ISRO; Sahil Agarwal, senior product leader; Dr Pradeep Kundu, researcher, IIT Indore; and Pragalbh Garg, senior software engineer, Google.

Articulating the vision of the event, IIT Indore director Prof Suhas Joshi said “Magnum Opus reflects our commitment to nurturing a lifelong partnership with our alumni.

Through this platform, we aim to create meaningful opportunities for mentorship, collaboration, and knowledge exchange, while celebrating the journeys of those who carry IIT Indore’s values across the world. ‘Roots and Routes’ symbolises our shared foundation and the many paths through which our alumni continue to shape the future.”

The alumni meet also provides space for informal networking and leisure through friendly sporting engagements, shared meals, and curated outings, encouraging alumni to reconnect with peers and explore the city along with their families.

