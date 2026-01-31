Indore News: Doctors Rejoin Man’s Food Pipe And Windpipe, Restore Voice | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a remarkable medical achievement, doctors at Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital successfully performed a rare and highly complex surgery, saving the life of a man whose food pipe and windpipe were severely damaged in a tragic accident.

The team of specialists not only managed to stabilize the critically injured patient but also restored his voice, marking the case as one of the most challenging surgical interventions handled at the hospital in recent times.

PM is in a life-threatening condition.

According to his family members, Sohan was working at home when his neck was accidentally cut while using a grinder to cut an iron rod. The accident resulted in profuse bleeding and caused severe damage to both his food pipe (esophagus) and windpipe (trachea), leaving him struggling to breathe and on the verge of death.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, doctors immediately shifted the patient for emergency surgery. The operation was carried out under the guidance of senior surgeon Dr.

Sudarshan Odiya. The surgical team included Dr. Sanjay Mahajan, Dr. Shubh Ghanghoria, Dr. Satish Verma, Dr. Sunil Rathore, Dr. Neha Kumari, Dr. Sujay Singh, and Dr. Sher Singh. The team performed a delicate and time-sensitive procedure to reconnect both the food pipe and windpipe, which are among the most vital and sensitive parts of the human body.

Intensive Care and Critical Management

Dean of MGM Medical College, Dr. Arvind Ghanghoria, said the patient arrived at the hospital in an extremely critical and near-fatal condition due to heavy blood loss and breathing failure. Doctors performed a tracheostomy to create an alternative airway and immediately shifted him to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“The patient was under constant monitoring in the ICU for five days and required five units of blood transfusion. After showing gradual improvement, he was shifted to the general ward, where oral feeding was started cautiously,” Dr. Ghanghoria said.

Voice restored after 10 days

After nearly ten days of continuous treatment and recovery, doctors successfully removed the tracheostomy tube. The patient regained his voice, which doctors described as a major milestone in his recovery. Following complete medical stabilization, Sohan was discharged safely from the hospital on January 31, 2026.

Doctors hailed for rare surgical success

Dr. Ghanghoria described the case as extremely challenging, as the surgical team had to save the patient’s life while ensuring the preservation of his vocal cords and proper functioning of both pipes. He congratulated the head of the surgery department, Dr. Arvind Shukla; the unit head, Dr. Sudarshan Odiya; and the head of anesthesia, Dr. Shalini Jain, for their dedicated efforts and teamwork.