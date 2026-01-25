 MP News: Man Kidnapped From Government Hospital In Broad Daylight, Found Hours Later In Indore
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 09:21 PM IST
MP News: Man Kidnapped From Government Hospital In Broad Daylight, Found Hours Later In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police booked three persons for allegedly kidnapping a man in broad daylight from the District Hospital after a dispute in Agar Malwa on Sunday.

The man, Dheeraj Singh, was rescued within hours of the alleged kidnapping, police said.

The incident was recorded by onlookers at the district hospital. A purported video of the incident showed a group of eight to nine persons forcibly pushing Dheeraj into a four-wheeler before speeding away.

According to police, Dheeraj had gone to the District Hospital, located just 100 meters away from a police post, to visit an injured friend when he allegedly got into an argument with the accused. The argument took a violent turn as the group later kidnapped Dheeraj.

Following a high-speed search, police found Dheeraj, around 18 kilometers away near Madkota village. Though safe, Singh bore signs of assault. 

Kotwali police have registered cases against Bagdu Singh, Bane Singh, and one unidentified person. A manhunt is currently underway to nab the other accused, police added.

Meanwhile, Congress protested against the brazen assault and abduction at the hospital. Congress district president Vijay Lakshmi Tanwar visited the facility to meet the victim’s family, offering support and gathering details on the security breach.

Tensions flared as Tanwar met senior police officials demanding the immediate arrest of the accused. She slammed the local administration, stating that such violence within a “secure” government hospital exposes a collapse of law and order.

A formal memorandum will be submitted to the Collector to demand heightened public safety measures, she added.

