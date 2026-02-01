Indore News: Rotary District 3040 Convention ‘Indradhanush’ Begins With Grand Inauguration | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya pradesh): The 42nd Rotary District 3040 Conference, titled “Indradhanush,” commenced with great enthusiasm and grandeur in Indore on Saturday.

The convention began on a vibrant note with a captivating Ganesh Vandana dance performance by students of Vibgyor School, setting a positive and energetic tone for the event.

The first day featured several inspiring sessions delivered by prominent speakers, including acharya Balkrishna of Patanjali, retired Major Dipendra Singh Sengar, Vande Bharat project contributor Sudhanshu Mani, comedian Uday Dahiya and Ghazal Kalra.

Addressing the gathering, acharya Balkrishna emphasised that service to humanity is the greatest duty and organizations like Rotary play a crucial role in nation-building through social service initiatives.

Retired Major Dipendra Singh Sengar shared his motivational journey, highlighting the importance of determination and the spirit of “Never Give Up.” He recalled how he overcame severe injuries from enemy gunfire, despite doctors advising lifelong wheelchair dependency, and went on to win ten medals during his service in the Indian Army. His life story later inspired the film “Jeet Ki Zid.”

During the session, DGE Sanskar Kothari also announced the Rotary team for the 2026-27 session and shared the upcoming vision and service plans.

The second day of the convention will feature leadership sessions, social project presentations, award ceremonies and cultural programmes, with participation from delegates across India and abroad.

The inaugural session witnessed the presence of district governor Sushil Malhotra, Ruby Malhotra, Gajendra Narang, Rotary International president’s representative Dinesh Mehta, DGE Sanskar Kothari, DGN Mukesh Sahu, DGN D.

Sukhdev Singh Ghumman, co-chairmen Manoj Chandak and Hitesh Thakur, district executive secretary Prashant Shroff, former district governors, public image chairman Ghanshyam Singh, and conference chairman Brajesh Agrawal. The conference is being hosted by Rotary Club of Indore Meghdoot under the leadership of president Santosh Mundra and secretary Swati Agrawal. A large number of Rotarians attended the event.