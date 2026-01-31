 MP News: Ancient Trees Lean On Houses, Spark Safety Concerns In Pansemal
After being alerted, teams from the municipal corporation and the electricity department reached the spot. The team blocked traffic movement in the lane, disconnected power supply to avoid any electrical hazard, and began efforts to safely remove the tree. Local shopkeeper Subhash Singh Jadhav said that the administration responded promptly after being informed.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 09:33 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Ancient Trees Lean On Houses, Spark Safety Concerns In Pansemal | FP Photo

Pansemal (Madhya Pradesh): Two banyan and peepal trees, both around 100 years old, suddenly tilted and rested against two houses in Uttargali area of Pansemal town on Saturday, triggering an emergency response from local authorities.

article-image

The massive trees, which hold religious significance for the residents, were leaning dangerously towards the houses of Yogesh Sharma and Mannalal Sharma and posed a safety concern for the residents. 

After being alerted, teams from the municipal corporation teams and the electricity department reached the spot. The team blocked traffic movement in the lane, disconnected power supply to avoid any electrical hazard, and began efforts to safely remove the tree.

Local shopkeeper Subhash Singh Jadhav said that the administration responded promptly after being informed. No injury or loss of life was reported in the incident.

Tehsildar Sunil Sisodiya coordinated with Municipal Council CMO Santaram Chauhan and Junior Engineer Rajendra Patel. Several officials and field staff from both departments, including engineers and linemen, remained present on site till rescue work continued.

