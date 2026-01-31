MP News: Riveting Stories, With Inspiring Journeys, Curtains Down On Sitamau Literature Festival

MP News: With Inspiring Journeys, Riveting Stories, Curtains Down On Sitamau Lit Fest In Sitamau | FP Photo

Sitamau (Madhya Pradesh): The three-day Second Sitamau Literature Festival concluded at NatnagarResearch Institute in Sitamau on Saturday.

The festival, which kicked off on Thursday, saw writers, thinkers, historians, artists and environmentalists from across the country share their ideas and inspiring journeys with the audience.

During one of the sessions, Padma Shri Gyan Chaturvedi spoke about stories and tales and said that true poetry comes from personal experience. He emphasized that sensitivity matters in writing and simple language is the soul of good work.

Noted environmentalist Raza Kazmi discussed preserving nature, saying history repeats itself. He mentioned that in 1564, Emperor Akbar captured 75 elephants from this region. He asked children to connect with nature and observe birds and animals.

Sahitya Akademi winner Jerry Pinto stressed reading Hindi along with English to strengthen cultural roots. He shared thoughts on education, health, and mental balance.

Filmfare winner Prashant Pandey shared inspiring experiences from his life journey.

MLA Hardeep Singh Dang praised the administration’s efforts. Collector Aditi Garg said the festival’s roots are now strong and it will grow into a mighty tree. She thanked everyone for their participation, especially schoolchildren.