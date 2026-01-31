 MP News: Pushp Shakti Vihar Plunged Into Darkness, Safety At Risk In Susner
The darkness has also created fear of criminal activities in the area. Residents are worried about their safety and security. Local people say they have complained to the Municipal Council many times about this problem, but no real action has been taken. The streetlights remain broken and unfixed.

Updated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 09:17 PM IST
Susner (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Pushp Shakti Vihar Colony on Parsulia Road in Susner are facing problems due to broken street lights. The Municipal Council's negligence has left the area in complete darkness.

Colony resident Manak Chand Jain said the streetlights have been out for a long time. As soon as evening comes, the entire area becomes dark. This is causing major difficulties for people walking on the streets, especially elderly people, women and children.

The darkness has also created fear of criminal activities in the area. Residents are worried about their safety and security. Local people say they have complained to the Municipal Council many times about this problem, but no real action has been taken. The street lights remain broken and unfixed.

The residents have now demanded that the Municipal Council immediately repair the street lights. They want the lights working again to provide relief to residents and maintain security in the colony. People are upset with the continued negligence of the authorities.

