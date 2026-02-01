 Indore News: Man Loses ₹4.33 lakh After Receiving Money Credit message
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 12:12 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Man Loses ₹4.33 lakh After Receiving Money Credit message | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man lost Rs 4.33 lakh after receiving a message of money credit in the Juni Indore area, police said on Saturday.

He had received a money credit message of Rs 86,500 and when he opened and checked the balance, unidentified conmen managed to steal money from his account.

The police have registered a case and started a search for the accused on the basis of the transaction id.

According to the police, Mohnish Thirwani, a resident of Triveni Colony, has lodged a complaint on Friday that he had received a message from an unidentified number on January 26. In the message, it was mentioned that Rs 86,500 was credited to his bank account.

To check the transaction, when Thirwani checked the balance in his account, he found that the amount of Rs 86,500 was debited from his bank account. After that, the online fraudsters managed to steal more money using UPI from his bank account in different transactions.

A total of Rs 4.33 lakh was stolen from his bank account. The complainant immediately lodged a complaint on the NCRP portal and later reached the police station and lodged a complaint. Police believe that his mobile phone was hacked by the conman after sending the message of money credit. However, the investigation is on into the case.

