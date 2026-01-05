MP News: Congressmen Burn Effigy Of Vijayvargiya In Sardarpur | FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Protesting the deaths of 17 citizens in Indore due to contaminated drinking water, Congress workers staged a demonstration at Ambedkar Chowk here on Monday.

Acting on directions from MP Congress President Jitu Patwari and district Congress president Swatantra Joshi, block Congress committee, Youth Congress and NSUI jointly organized the protest and burned the effigy of Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Protesters raised slogans demanding resignation of Minister Vijayvargiya and Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav. They also sought Rs one crore compensation for each victim’s family and an investigation into the incident. Several Congress leaders and workers were present during the protest.

Youth Congress protests water tragedy

Piplia Mandi: Outraged over the deaths of 17 people in Indore due to contaminated water, Malhargarh Youth Congress staged a protest at Gandhi Chowk here on Monday.

Workers held a rally from the main road and burned an effigy of Indore MLA Kailash Vijayvargiya, raising slogans against the government and administration.

Leading the protest, Youth Congress president Balu Gurjar demanded Vijayvargiya’s resignation, strict action against negligent officers, and compensation for the victims’ families. Participants also called for permanent measures to prevent future water contamination incidents.

The protest caused temporary traffic disruption and was attended by numerous Youth Congress workers, local leaders, former sarpanches and villagers holding Congress flags and voicing their demands for justice.