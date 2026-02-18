MP News: Boost For Power Infra As MP Transco Installs MVA Transformer In Mandsaur | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major boost for the power infrastructure of the Malwa region, the Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company (MP Transco) recently installed and energized an additional 500 MVA, 400/220 kV power transformer at the Mandsaur 400 kV substation.

The move will ensure smoother power allocation from the central grid and facilitate large-scale evacuation of solar energy generated in the region.

At present, the Mandsaur 400 kV substation has three transformers—two existing 315 MVA units and the newly energized 500 MVA transformer. The additional capacity will significantly enhance system reliability, voltage stability, and load management across the Malwa region.

The transformer will enable seamless evacuation of large-scale solar power generated in the region, reducing congestion and minimizing the risk of backing down renewable generation during peak hours.

The high-capacity transformer will also provide reliable power support to pumping

substations of the Chambal irrigation projects, ensuring stable supply for agricultural and irrigation needs across adjoining Malwa areas.

With this development, Madhya Pradesh will now be able to consistently receive its allocated share of power from the Power Grid substation at Neemuch.

Following the energization of the 500 MVA transformer at Mandsaur, the state’s total transmission capacity has increased to 88,736 MVA, out of which 84,023 MVA belongs to MP Transco.

Madhya Pradesh currently operates 439 Extra High Tension (EHT) substations, including 417 managed by MP Transco. The state transmission network comprises 1,091 operational power transformers, of which 1,043 are under MP Transco.