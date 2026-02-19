Indore MBA Student Murder: Accused Sent To Jail; Police To Collect Evidence Of Obscene Videos | Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Accused Piyush Dhanotiya has been sent to jail in connection with the brutal murder of an MBA student under Dwarkapuri police station limits. His three-day police remand ended on Wednesday.

Police will now focus on collecting digital evidence related to obscene videos of the victim that the accused allegedly circulated to her college WhatsApp group, her contacts and through her social media stories. They also plan to question group administrators and individuals who received the content.

Dwarkapuri police station in-charge Manish Mishra said the accused was sent to jail after being produced in court. “We will collect digital evidence and seize any screenshots taken by recipients. We are also awaiting the detailed post-mortem report to proceed further,” he said.

‘I have killed her, now I should be hanged’

During interrogation, police recovered a letter allegedly written by the accused after the incident, in which he expressed suicidal thoughts, stating, “I have killed her, now I should be hanged.”

Preliminary investigation suggests the murder was driven by suspicion. Police said disputes had been ongoing between the two. The accused reportedly read the victim’s chats with classmates, which intensified his suspicion.

Police said he lured her to the apartment on the pretext of giving her a “gift,” pressured her for a physical relationship and allegedly assaulted her when she refused.

He then allegedly tied her hands and feet, blindfolded her, stuffed cloth into her mouth and choked her. After realizing she was not breathing, he allegedly stabbed her. Police said he later left the scene after remaining there for some time.