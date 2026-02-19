 Indore News: ‘Sweet Ban’ Leads Senior Citizen To Lie Before Moving Train, Rescued
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 01:16 AM IST
Indore News: ‘Sweet Ban’ Leads Senior Citizen To Lie Before Moving Train, Rescued | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 79-year-old man was rescued after allegedly attempting to end his life by lying in front of a moving train at the city’s railway station on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reportedly triggered by a domestic dispute over dietary restrictions, as he had been denied sweets by family members due to his health condition.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) control room received an emergency alert that an elderly man had lain down on the railway tracks as the Avantika Express (12961) was approaching for shunting.

Constable Chetan Narwale, who was on duty nearby, acted swiftly. He rushed onto the tracks and pulled the man—later identified as a resident of the Cloth Market area—to safety just moments before the train reached the spot.

During questioning, the man said his family had forbidden him from eating sweets. Considering his age and underlying health conditions, his family had restricted his sugar intake for his well-being. Feeling hurt, he left home in anger and went to the railway station.

GRP police station in-charge Rashmi Patidar said that, using a diary found in his possession, the police contacted the man’s grandson. The family arrived at the station, relieved to find him unharmed. After counselling the elderly man, police handed him over to his family, TI Patidar added.

