Indore MBA Student Murder: “Time Aayega Tab Bataunga,” Accused Answers Brazenly After ‘Killing’ Girlfriend | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dwarkapuri police recreated the crime scene in connection with the brutal murder of an MBA student after taking the accused to the crime spot on Tuesday afternoon. The police collected several pieces of evidence from the scene.

The accused showed no visible remorse during the exercise. When questioned by media persons about the motive, he reportedly reacted angrily and said, “Time aayega tab sabko achhe se karan bataunga (The time will come… then I will properly explain why the murder happened).

Chhodo na, jo ho gaya so ho gaya (Leave it for now—what’s done is done). Kya karoge jaankar? (What will you gain by knowing?)”

According to Dwarkapuri police station in-charge Manish Mishra, the police took the accused Piyush Dhanotiya to his room, where he had allegedly murdered the student.

The team conducted a complete reconstruction of the crime scene to understand in detail how the accused carried out the murder. Officials carefully examined every aspect of the scene, as on the day the body was discovered, the immediate priority had been to conduct the postmortem examination.

During the fresh inspection of the room, police recovered additional evidence. An empty tape box, allegedly used to bind the victim’s hands, and the rope used to strangle her were seized. Although a tape packet had already been seized on the first day of the investigation, this empty box was recovered during the recent search.

Police also seized a cloth that the accused reportedly used to wipe blood from his hand after sustaining an injury while stabbing the victim. Additionally, the knife used in the crime was recovered from the room and reportedly bore the accused’s fingerprints. A spatula, allegedly used to assault the victim, was also seized.

Police recovered the room key that the accused allegedly threw in the Phooti Kothi area after the murder. He is scheduled to be presented in court again on Wednesday. The police had already seized the accused’s mobile phone, but he allegedly discarded the victim’s phone by throwing it from a moving train before he could be arrested.

Hummed a song when asked about occult rituals

Earlier investigations had revealed that after the murder, the accused Piyush allegedly attempted occult rituals in Nala Sopara to “summon the victim’s spirit.” However, when media persons questioned him about this at the scene, he denied the claims and instead began humming a film song. Police said his behaviour has appeared unstable and unusual throughout the questioning.

Chilling sequence revealed

During the reconstruction, several disturbing details emerged. Police said the accused admitted that he first tied the victim to the bed with a rope. To prevent her from resisting or shouting, he allegedly stuffed a T-shirt into her mouth and sealed it with tape. He then strangled her and, fearing she might still be alive, stabbed her in the chest.

The investigation revealed that the accused suspected the victim of remaining in contact with former friends. He had allegedly made her promise not to speak with them, but screenshots later found on her phone suggested otherwise. Police said the accused had brought alcohol and other intoxicants to the room before the incident.