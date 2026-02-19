Indore News: Woman Publicly Confronts Mayor Over Civic Issues During Ward Visit | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman openly expressed her anger over civic shortcomings while confronting Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav during his visit to the Dwarkapuri area on Wednesday, urging him to engage more directly with residents and address problems proactively rather than only during official tours.

The incident took place in Ward 84, where the Mayor had arrived under the “Sankalp Se Samadhan” public outreach programme. During the public meeting, the woman questioned the functioning of the Indore Municipal Corporation and highlighted what she described as cosmetic fixes carried out just before the Mayor’s arrival.

She pointed out that a large pothole in the area had caused multiple accidents due to poor safety arrangements, affecting elderly residents as well. According to her, the pothole was repaired barely 10 minutes before the Mayor reached the site, raising questions about why corrective action was not taken earlier.

Responding to her remarks, Bhargav said that such visits are meant to have an impact and ensure work gets done. However, the woman countered that if the Mayor’s influence was strong enough, his presence alone should not be required for basic civic work to be completed.

She further alleged that despite repeated claims of the IMC being under financial stress, well-maintained roads were being dug up and rebuilt unnecessarily. She also objected to the demolition and reconstruction of garden boundary walls that, according to her, were already in good condition.

Calling for greater public engagement, the woman urged the Mayor and local corporator to step out of their vehicles and interact directly with citizens. She cited the example of former minister Laxman Singh Gaud, saying he was remembered fondly because he walked among people and visited homes to understand their problems.

She also raised concerns over increased taxes and the removal of tax slabs, claiming these changes had placed an additional burden on poorer sections of society.

In response, Bhargav acknowledged her suggestions and assured the gathering that efforts would be made to act on public feedback and resolve issues. The woman concluded by saying she would closely watch how sincerely these assurances were implemented.