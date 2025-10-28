MP News: Bangkok Designer Finds Peace In Narmada Journey |

Kasrawad (Madhya Pradesh): Leaving behind the glitter of Bangkok’s fashion world, 50-year-old designer Hurra (Hardevi) Tanwani has embarked on a spiritual journey along the sacred Narmada River.

Beginning her parikrama from Omkareshwar on Saturday, she reached Navdatodi on Sunday afternoon. Deeply inspired by Sanatan Dharma, Hardevi says, “Maa Narmada has transformed my life. True happiness lies not in luxury but in simplicity and devotion.”

Her family migrated to Thailand after the 1947 Partition but Indian traditions remain central to their lives. “We celebrate all Hindu festivals in Bangkok with full rituals,” she said. Hardevi also runs a Gita Ashram there, where children learn the Bhagavad Gita, Upanishads and Vedic scriptures.

Initially she was travelling alone but later she was joined by Dr Mansi Jadhav, a dentist from Pune. Dr Jadhav remarked that the journey not only brought spiritual awakening but also exposed them to the simplicity and challenges of rural life.

Spiritually inclined since the age of ten, Hardevi credits her Jabalpur-based Guruji from Amarkantak for guiding her path. She has worked with global brands including BMW but now dedicates her life to spirituality.

“Maa Narmada’s dust has given me the peace I never found in foreign luxuries,” she said emotionally. Her arrival at Shalivahan Shiv Temple was warmly welcomed by devotees and locals. Teacher Sanjay Sharma expressed pride, saying, “When foreigners embrace our culture so deeply, it strengthens our faith in Sanatan values.”