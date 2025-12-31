MP News: Bandh, VHP Warned Of Statewide Protests If Administration Fails To Act On Their Demands | FP Photo

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): On the call of Hindu community, all commercial establishments remained completely closed in protest against the cow slaughter that occurred on December 6, in Rakhadiya Forest (Beat numbers 74 and 75), on Wednesday.

The entire Hindu community expressed its anger and submitted a memorandum, addressed to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, demanding strict action against the culprits.

The VHP’s cow protection department also warned of strong agitation if effective measures were not taken by concerned authorities.

During the bandh, shops remained closed and a protest rally, with large participation by women, marched from Dussehra ground to the police station. Protesters recited Hanuman Chalisa, and a 15-point memorandum was submitted to the SDM.

VHP leaders, including district president Azad Premsingh Damor and divisional organising secretary Saurabh Chaturvedi, warned that failure to act would result in statewide protests.

As per reports, a large-scale cow slaughter had taken place in five to ten- kilometre radius of Sanjeli Nania forest, with evidence of multiple slaughter dens and a cow meat market.

A register containing the names of customers was also found at the site, with more than 200 buyers listed. Initially, police registered a case for only two cows that prompted allegations of negligence and inaction from forest officials and police officers. Jagdish Dhakad, the head of cow protection for the Malwa province, reached Meghnagar to participate in the protest.

In response, VHP Bajrang Dal submitted memorandums in all blocks of Jaora, Ratlam and Jhabua districts. They demanded immediate arrest of the guilty, suspension of responsible officers and action against buyers, sellers and those providing illegal electricity connections.

In the memorandum, they demanded creation of a cow sanctuary, ban of cattle sales in surrounding areas and strict enforcement of cow protection laws.