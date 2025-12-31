MP News: Allegations Of Corruption In Dhar Municipality | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Serious allegations of corruption and negligence surfaced in Dhar Municipal Council over the construction of the Chief Municipal Officer’s (CMO) residence.

Opposition leader’s representative and councillor representatives Ajay Dr Manohar Singh Thakur (Advocate) and Kailash Piplodia alleged that while the municipality claims lack of funds to pay employee salaries and carry out basic development works, nearly Rs 50 lakh has already been spent on the CMO residence.

They said that during an inspection of the under-construction residence within the municipal campus, substandard materials were found in use. Pillars were allegedly being filled with poor-quality bricks, cement and iron rods. The leaders questioned how officials could ensure city development when negligence was evident even in their own residential construction.

They further alleged that the municipality has failed to pay staff salaries and execute essential public works yet funds were arranged for the CMO residence. Thakur and Piplodia jointly demanded immediate payment of employees’ salaries and a thorough inquiry into the alleged substandard construction. They warned of agitation if action is not taken.