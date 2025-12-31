 MP News: Allegations Of Corruption In Dhar Municipality
Updated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 08:36 PM IST
MP News: Allegations Of Corruption In Dhar Municipality

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Serious allegations of corruption and negligence surfaced in Dhar Municipal Council over the construction of the Chief Municipal Officer’s (CMO) residence.

Opposition leader’s representative and councillor representatives Ajay Dr Manohar Singh Thakur (Advocate) and Kailash Piplodia alleged that while the municipality claims lack of funds to pay employee salaries and carry out basic development works, nearly Rs 50 lakh has already been spent on the CMO residence.

