Indore News: DAVV Honored At National Education Workshop | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya was honoured during a three-day national workshop organised by Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, New Delhi, for officially adopting the usage of “Bharat” instead of “India” in all its institutional documents and official correspondence.

The workshop was held in Surat, Gujarat and witnessed participation of educationists from across the country to deliberate on the effective implementation of the National Education Policy 2020.

The honour was received by executive council member Vaishali Waikar, who represented the vice-chancellor and accepted the recognition on behalf of the university. The workshop, held under the guiding vision “To change the nation, education must change,” focused on strengthening value-based and culturally rooted education.

National secretary Atulbhai Kothari guided over 550 participants during the deliberations. New responsibilities were also announced, with Malwa region receiving key roles.

Executive Council member Omprakash Sharma was appointed National Co-Convener, while Samrat Vikramaditya University Vice-Chancellor Dr Arpan Bhardwaj was named Malwa province president. The workshop also featured guidance from national office-bearer Shobha Tai Paithankar.