 Indore News: DAVV Honored At National Education Workshop
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: DAVV Honored At National Education Workshop

Indore News: DAVV Honored At National Education Workshop

The honor was received by executive council member Vaishali Waikar, who represented the vice-chancellor and accepted the recognition on behalf of the university. The workshop, held under the guiding vision “To change the nation, education must change,” focused on strengthening value-based and culturally rooted education.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 10:57 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: DAVV Honored At National Education Workshop | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya was honoured during a three-day national workshop organised by Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, New Delhi, for officially adopting the usage of “Bharat” instead of “India” in all its institutional documents and official correspondence.

The workshop was held in Surat, Gujarat and witnessed participation of educationists from across the country to deliberate on the effective implementation of the National Education Policy 2020.

Read Also
MP News: Over 80 Parrots Found Dead On Narmada River Banks In Khargone; Veterinary Team Confirms...
article-image

The honour was received by executive council member Vaishali Waikar, who represented the vice-chancellor and accepted the recognition on behalf of the university. The workshop, held under the guiding vision “To change the nation, education must change,” focused on strengthening value-based and culturally rooted education.

National secretary Atulbhai Kothari guided over 550 participants during the deliberations. New responsibilities were also announced, with Malwa region receiving key roles.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC Seizes Illegal LPG Cylinders, Coal During Fire Safety Drive Ahead Of New Year 2026
Mumbai News: BMC Seizes Illegal LPG Cylinders, Coal During Fire Safety Drive Ahead Of New Year 2026
Food Delivery Platforms Offer Extra Incentives To Avoid New Year 2026 Strike, Ensuring Most Orders Are Delivered
Food Delivery Platforms Offer Extra Incentives To Avoid New Year 2026 Strike, Ensuring Most Orders Are Delivered
Maharashtra News: MSRTC Gears Up For Khandoba Yatra 2026 With Additional Buses And Safety Measures
Maharashtra News: MSRTC Gears Up For Khandoba Yatra 2026 With Additional Buses And Safety Measures
German ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Heist: Thieves Drill Into Bank Vault, Vanish With €30 Million
German ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Heist: Thieves Drill Into Bank Vault, Vanish With €30 Million

Executive Council member Omprakash Sharma was appointed National Co-Convener, while Samrat Vikramaditya University Vice-Chancellor Dr Arpan Bhardwaj was named Malwa province president. The workshop also featured guidance from national office-bearer Shobha Tai Paithankar.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: DAVV Honored At National Education Workshop

Indore News: DAVV Honored At National Education Workshop

MP News: Allegations Of Corruption In Dhar Municipality

MP News: Allegations Of Corruption In Dhar Municipality

Culture Year-Ender 2025: World Record For Relay Classical Dance Marathon At 51st Khajuraho Dance...

Culture Year-Ender 2025: World Record For Relay Classical Dance Marathon At 51st Khajuraho Dance...

MP News: Kanwan Police Seize 40 Liquor Cartons In Badnawar

MP News: Kanwan Police Seize 40 Liquor Cartons In Badnawar

MP News: Admin Cracks Down On Illegal Cylinder Trade In Gwalior

MP News: Admin Cracks Down On Illegal Cylinder Trade In Gwalior