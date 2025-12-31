MP News: Kanwan Police Seize 40 Liquor Cartons In Badnawar | FP Photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Kanwan police arrested a man involved in transportation of illegal country made liquor on Wesnesday from toll naka on the four-lane road.

Police seized liquor valued Rs 2.5 lakh, along with the car used in the smuggling worth Rs 7.5 lakh.

According to TI Gagan Hanwat, a district-wide drive is underway against illegal liquor trafficking. Acting on a tip-off received on Wednesday about illegal liquor being transported in a car, a police team was formed under the guidance of SDOP Arvind Singh Tomar. A checkpoint was set up near the toll naka on the four-lane road.

When the car bearing registration number MP 09 CD 1520 arrived, police stopped it and questioned the driver identified as Kanha Vasuniya, a resident of Khadi Biloda under Sadalpur police station limits. During a search, police recovered 40 cartons containing a total of 372 bulk litres of illegal plain liquor.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 34(2) and 46 of the Excise Act. He will be produced before the court and further investigation is underway to trace other liquor smugglers.

The operation involved ASI Mohan Jat, Balkrishna Mishra, and other police personnel.