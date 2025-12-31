 MP News: Kanwan Police Seize 40 Liquor Cartons In Badnawar
MP News: Kanwan Police Seize 40 Liquor Cartons In Badnawar

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 08:34 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Kanwan Police Seize 40 Liquor Cartons In Badnawar | FP Photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Kanwan police arrested a man involved in transportation of illegal country made liquor on Wesnesday from toll naka on the four-lane road.

Police seized liquor valued Rs 2.5 lakh, along with the car used in the smuggling worth Rs 7.5 lakh.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 34(2) and 46 of the Excise Act. He will be produced before the court and further investigation is underway to trace other liquor smugglers.

The operation involved ASI Mohan Jat, Balkrishna Mishra, and other police personnel.

