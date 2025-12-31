MP News: Admin Cracks Down On Illegal Cylinder Trade In Gwalior | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Following a complaint raised during a public hearing, the Gwalior administration has launched a major crackdown on illegal storage and refilling of domestic gas cylinders.

District Collector Ruchika Chauhan ordered immediate action based on information about a black market operating in Hazira, Char Shahar Naka areas.

Acting on her instructions, a team from the Food Department conducted a surprise raid. The operation, led by District Supply Controller-in-Charge Arvind Singh Bhadoria, targeted establishments in suspected zones.

During the raid, officials seized a total of 40 domestic gas cylinders from the premises of 'Rajput Gas Raw Material' and 'Manish Traders.' Some shopkeepers reportedly fled the scene upon seeing the authorities. Subsequently, the two shops were sealed by the administration.

A case has been registered under the Essential Commodities Act. The administration stated this decisive action serves as a stern warning to those endangering public safety by flouting regulations and engaging in illegal gas trade within the city.