MP: Newly Elected MLA Vijay Shah Dances To Dholak Beats With Eunuchs To Celebrate Victory In Khandwa (WATCH) |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Following a resounding victory in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, cabinet minister Vijay Shah showcased a unique celebration style at his bungalow.

Eunuchs arrived to extend their congratulations and minister Shah, filled with the joy of his win, warmly welcomed them. The eunuchs, in turn, expressed their best wishes and began dancing and singing in celebration. A video of this joyful celebration has also come to fore.

In an unexpected turn, minister Shah, overcome with happiness, took the initiative to play the dholak himself. He draped the drum around his neck and started playing the beats, creating a lively atmosphere. The eunuchs joined in the celebration, dancing to the rhythm of the minister's dholak beats.

Shah won by nearly 60k votes

The spirited moment was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media platforms. Minister Vijay Shah is already known for his distinctive and engaging style. In the recently declared results, he secured a significant victory from the Harsud assembly seat in Khandwa district, winning by an impressive margin of 59,996 votes. The minister's unconventional celebration has added a memorable touch to the post-election festivities.

It is noteworthy that BJP sweeped the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections by winning 163 seats in the 230 member assembly while Congress won only 66 seats.