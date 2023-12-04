MP: 'Moye Moye', Netizens Troll Nakul Nath As His Video Inviting All To Dad Kamal Nath's Oath Taking Ceremony Goes Viral (WATCH)

MP: 'Moye Moye', Netizens Bring Back Nakul Nath's Viral Video Inviting People To Father Kamal Nath's Oath Taking Ceremony (WATCH) |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After Congress’ heavy defeat in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections on Sunday, a video of MP Nakul Nath inviting people to the swearing in ceremony of his father Kamal Nath has resurfaced on social media. The video is almost a month old when the Congress MP from Chhindwara was campaigning for the assembly elections.

In the video, Nakul Nath can be heard inviting people to Bhopal for the oath taking ceremony on December 7. He made the remark while addressing a program of outsourced employees in Chhindwara.

Oozing with confidence for the win of his party, Nath said, "Now only 17-18 days are left for polls and I would like you to request that you have faced problems for the last 17-18 years, so now for the next 17-18 days do support the Congress party with full strength and hard work. Please come to Bhopal on December 7 for the swearing-in ceremony of Kamal Nath.”

Netizens take jibe

Netizens are also trolling Nakul Nath for being over confident. Posting the video, one of the users asked, “ What will you do now on December 7?”

“December 7 is still far away. For now, they cannot comprehend what to do with the sweets they had ordered,” wrote another user.

One of the users also replied with the viral Instagram meme ‘Moye Moye', while another said that he can now watch Shivraj Singh Chouhan taking oath.

It is noteworthy that BJP got a thumping majority in Madhya Pradesh and won 163 seats in the 230 member assembly while Congress was reduced to 66 seats.