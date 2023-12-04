MP: BJP Office With Speculations Of Next CM; Kamal Nath Visits CM House To Congratulate Shivraj (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After BJP sweeped the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, the stir in the party regarding the selection of Chief Minister has intensified from Bhopal to Delhi. All the central officials and ministers of BJP have reached Delhi for the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting that may take place till late evening today. The name of the Chief Minister can be finalised in the meeting.

BJP also may soon appoint observers for the Chief Minister selection. These observers will take the meeting of the Legislative Party of Madhya Pradesh and select the leader of the Legislative Party. After this meeting it will be decided who will be the Chief Minister of MP.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Half a dozen leaders including current CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan are contenders for the post of CM. Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Patel, who won the assembly elections from their respective seats, are also in the race for CM. Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kailash Vijayvargiya and BJP state president VD Sharma’s names have also figured in the race of contenders for the post of Chief Minister.

Kamal Nath congratulates Shivraj

Meanwhile people kept flocking CM House even on Monday to congratulate Shivraj Singh Chouhan after the saffron party’s landslide victory in the central state. Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath along with his son Nakul Nath also reached CM House and congratulated Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan. On Monday, ministers Bhupendra Singh and Vishwas Sarang also reached CM House.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kamal Nath said, “I just met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and congratulated him. When I became the Chief Minister, he also came to congratulate me. I assured them that we will remain an opposition party, but we will do whatever we can in the interest of the state.”