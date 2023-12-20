MP: Neemuch Police Seize 9 Trucks Transporting Over 100 Cattle

Representative image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch police caught nine trucks transporting cattle on Wednesday. The Cow Protection Team, acting on information from an informer, collaborated with the police to halt the transportation of cows from Rajasthan to Neemuch.

The operation unfolded with the apprehension of five trucks at the Bhatkheda intersection under the jurisdiction of Neemuch city police station. Subsequently, the trucks were brought to the Neemuch police station and the cattle were transferred to a cowshed in Levada village. A parallel operation at the Harkiyakhala police outpost under Jeeran police station, where four trucks were intercepted and the cows taken to the Jeeran police station before being released to a local cowshed.

In total, over 100 cows were rescued from the nine trucks involved. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter. Truck driver Rajaram claimed to have proper documentation for transporting the cows, asserting that traders from Madhya Pradesh purchased cattle at the Rajasthan fair through such means. He also mentioned the names of the Badnawar traders Babulal and Karmu, for whom he was transporting the cattle.

The trucks were en route from the Beawar fair in Rajasthan to the fair near Simrol Khalghat, carrying bales of cattle. Neemuch police are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident, exploring all angles. Meanwhile, demands are being made for strict actions against such cases, including the confiscation of all vehicles involved. The operation highlights the collaborative efforts of the Cow Protection Team and the local police in safeguarding cattle welfare.