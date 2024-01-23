 MP: NCB SP Aditya Ranjan's Transfer Stirs Controversy In Pipliya Mandi
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 09:43 PM IST
article-image
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) | File pic

Pipliya Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): Narcotics Central Bureau Neemuch superintendent Aditya Ranjan's transfer to Gwalior by Narcotics Commissioner Dinesh Boudh has stirred a controversy, following an unsuccessful raid on a farmer's house in Khejri village. The raid, conducted four days ago, yielded no evidence, leading to opposition from the local community.

While rumours suggest Ranjan's transfer is linked to the botched raid, official confirmation is yet to be received. On January 18, the NCB team, led by Aditya Ranjan, searched farmer Uday Singh Chohan's residence for half an hour, finding nothing.

The team also confiscated the DVR of the CCTV at the farmer's house, sparking protests from villagers, including farmer leader Shyamlal Jokchand and BJP Budha Mandal president Rajendra Singh Rana.

This marks the third consecutive failure for the Narcotics Bureau, which previously attempted raids in Malhargarh tehsil, including Barkhedapanth, Balagudha and Khejri, without discovering any drugs.

Villagers protested against these actions, with Shyamlal Jokchand alleging collusion between officials and public representatives.

Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda intervened after villagers lodged complaints, engaging with higher narcotics officials.

Jokchand questioned the effectiveness of merely transferring an officer, emphasising the need for accountability if any wrongdoing occurred. He accused officials of targeting opium farmers unjustly and fabricating cases against them, alleging a nexus between public representatives and authorities in the area.

