MP: Navratri Being Celebrated With Zeal At Historical Maa Kalika Temple

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Navratri is being celebrated with zeal and fervour at historical Maa Kalika temple in Barwani district. The main deity is also a family deity of Maharaja of the princely state here. As per information, idol of Godess Maa Kalika was unearthed from the ancient temple.

During the ancient period, Goddess Kalika appeared in a dream to the then Maharaja and urged to excavate the place where the temple is currently located. The idol was unearthed during the digging.

Later, a temple was constructed at the spot. A water stream was also found during digging, which was later given a form of well. Temple president Ashwin Purohit said that various rituals were performed at the spot that attracts devotees from different states during Navratri.

The festival was marked by grand pujas and reciting of bhajans. People dressed in traditional attires are reaching temple to play Garba. The nine-day-long festival marks worshipping of nine incarnations of Goddess Durga. The city is adorned with festive look with shops and societies decorated and illuminated with colourful lights.

