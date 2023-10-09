MP: Nat’l Convention On Utility Of Biotech In Livestock, Poultry Industry Held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The national convention on the topic of utility of modern bio-technology in livestock and poultry industry by the Society of Veterinary Science and Bio-technology being held at the Animal Husbandry College, Mhow came to a close.

Various oral and poster sessions were organised in the three-day convention. The sessions of the convention mainly covered research related to diseases spread by various vectors in dogs and cats and their investigation, African swine fever, nano-technology, anti-bacterial resistance and use of bio-technology for welfare of livestock, poultry and other animals.

In this convention, interaction session of veterinarians, corporate sector and social organisations was organised. It was concluded that veterinarians working in the field, college scientists and non-co-operative social organisations need to work together.

So that excellent service can be provided to cattle farmers. In the closing ceremony, Dean Dr BP Shukla said that 254 delegates participated in the concluding session. A total of 10 sessions were held, in which 13 lead papers and more than 175 research papers were read.

Society president Dr A S Dhami said that the Society of Bio-technology has completed 11 years and a resolution has been passed in the board meeting that the next session will be organised in Gannavaram.

Chief guest Dr Akhilesh Pandey, vice-chancellor, Vikram University, Ujjain, in his address said that the country needs a livestock-based economy, but we all need to consider the side effects of research as well.

If research papers are published in regional languages then it will prove useful for everyone. Participants like Dr Mithilesh, Dr Sangeeta Sharma and Dr Rajesh Kumar who came to the closing ceremony gave feedback related to the session.

Dr Neetu Rajput announced the awards for excellent research papers in the convention. Dr Narendra Nayak, Dr Akhilesh Pandey, Dr Rakhi Gangil, Dr Yogita Pandey, Dr Gayatri Dewangan, Dr Shweta Rajoria, Dr Madhu Shivhare, Dr Dimpy Singh, Dr Swati Koli etc contributed in organising sessions in the convention. This information was given by media in-charge Dr Deepak Gangil.