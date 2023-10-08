 MP: Woman Run Over By Tractor Over Land Dispute In Sidhi, Critical
MP: Woman Run Over By Tractor Over Land Dispute In Sidhi, Critical

IANS
Sunday, October 08, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
MP: Woman Run Over By Tractor Over Land Dispute In Sidhi, Critical

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was run over by a tractor over a land dispute between two parties in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district. The incident occurred around 15 km from the district headquarters on Saturday.

Two parties (accused side and the victim) have been indulged into a dispute over a portion of land for the last few years. On Saturday, one party (accused) was cultivating and seeing the tractor on that particular field, when the woman reached the spot and objected.

The woman continued to raise objections and tried to stop the cultivation, which made the opposite party furious and she was run over by the tractor. The woman fell and came under the cultivator of the tractor which caused serious injuries to her. She was rushed to a nearby hospital and after that she was referred to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital (SGMH) Rewa, around 70 km from Sidhi, where she is undergoing treatment.

Family alleges sexual assault

Later, the woman's family alleged that the accused had inserted an iron rod into her private part, however, the police denied the claim.

"The woman got injured as she came under the cultivator of the tractor. A misinformation was spread that an iron rod was inserted into the victim's private part," Superintendent of Police (SP) Sidhi, Mukesh Srivastava told IANS over phone on Sunday. Srivastava further said the five people have been arrested and they have been charged under section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant charges.

"Five persons have been arrested under section 307 and further investigation is underway," Srivastava added.

